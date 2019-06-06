Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former YMCA property to stay empty

Former YMCA property to stay empty

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:12 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Former YMCA property to stay empty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the empty y-m-c-a building in downtown terre haute will stay that way...at least for now! good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tax abatements were a big topic on the terre haute city council agenda tonight. it's a make or break factor for one building in terre haute to get new life. news 10's sarah lehman was at the meeting tonight. she joins us now live in front of the old downtown y-m-c-a with what's new for you tonight at 10. patrece... the ymca here behind me sits on 6th street. and it's sat here empty for more than a decade. after the city council meeting tonight it may sit here empty for even longer < the terre haute city council has been presented with the tax abatement for the old ymca on 6th street for the past few meetings. the meeting thursday night was when they finally got to vote on the abatement. and it didn't go how some people thought it would. "great dissapointment that the city council chose not to see this project move forward" you'll remember, the company common wealth wanted to turn the historic building into an apartment complex. they also wanted to build on the property to make town homes. with this project they had to have a 10 year tax abatement or the project couldn't move forward. thursday night the council voted 5 to 4 to not allow for this abatement. "i had gotten a lot of phone calls from people who own residential property here that do have tenants that they feel like they're going to be subsidizing their competitors so i feel like that wasn't the best use for the tax abatement for that property." the council is confident something will still come of the historic building... but others are not. "as far as the futrue of the ymca i;m much less optimist that we'll see that building rehabilitated and reused" > now just because this tax abatement didn't pass the city council doesn't mean something won't go in here eventually. the vice president of development for common wealth says they'll have to go back to the drawing board and soon before anything else can be done. a local store will a
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tindera dad

Image

Max Wright

Image

Boys golf

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Celebrating 'National Drive-In Movie Day' at Terre Haute's drive-in theater

Image

Vigo Bowl gives back with series of fundraising nights

Image

Local store will continue to stock milk brand tied to Fair Oak Farms

Image

Former YMCA property to stay empty

Image

Family inspires others to give after another tragic loss

Image

'Hit and Giggle' golf outing raises money to help local charities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle