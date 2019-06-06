Speech to Text for Former YMCA property to stay empty

the empty y-m-c-a building in downtown terre haute will stay that way...at least for now! good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tax abatements were a big topic on the terre haute city council agenda tonight. it's a make or break factor for one building in terre haute to get new life. news 10's sarah lehman was at the meeting tonight. she joins us now live in front of the old downtown y-m-c-a with what's new for you tonight at 10. patrece... the ymca here behind me sits on 6th street. and it's sat here empty for more than a decade. after the city council meeting tonight it may sit here empty for even longer < the terre haute city council has been presented with the tax abatement for the old ymca on 6th street for the past few meetings. the meeting thursday night was when they finally got to vote on the abatement. and it didn't go how some people thought it would. "great dissapointment that the city council chose not to see this project move forward" you'll remember, the company common wealth wanted to turn the historic building into an apartment complex. they also wanted to build on the property to make town homes. with this project they had to have a 10 year tax abatement or the project couldn't move forward. thursday night the council voted 5 to 4 to not allow for this abatement. "i had gotten a lot of phone calls from people who own residential property here that do have tenants that they feel like they're going to be subsidizing their competitors so i feel like that wasn't the best use for the tax abatement for that property." the council is confident something will still come of the historic building... but others are not. "as far as the futrue of the ymca i;m much less optimist that we'll see that building rehabilitated and reused" > now just because this tax abatement didn't pass the city council doesn't mean something won't go in here eventually. the vice president of development for common wealth says they'll have to go back to the drawing board and soon before anything else can be done.