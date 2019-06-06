Speech to Text for Family inspires others to give after another tragic loss

now to a now to a story we tried to bring you earlier. news heather good is live at a blood drive with a special meaning. the 2nd annual garrett sands blood drive is happening now at the cobblestone crossings health center in southern vigo county. despite this terrible loss... family and friends are still here to spread kindness... and share this message of giving in honor of garrett and now joe. jayna sullivan has been an advocate for blood... tissue... and organ donation since she lost her son. today... she is helping her daughter through the process. her son-in-law -- joe -- giving the gift of life to many others with the donation of all of his organs. while this family grieves... many others are mourning with them... and joining them in their efforts to spread kindness and help others. 16:30:40,01 "i guess what has transpired in the last couple of days has really, really brought it to the surface for me to really know and understand just how vitally important it is." this blood drive continues until 6:30. you do not need an appointment. also... a gofundme page has been set up for the family. we have linked to it on our website... wthitv.com. live in vigo county, heather good, news 10.