'Hit and Giggle' golf outing raises money to help local charities

People at one local golf outing prove you don't have to win to enjoy the game.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 8:39 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

back to you. people at one local golf outing prove you don't have to win to enjoy the game. news 10 stopped by hulman link golf course. that's where the "hit and giggle" golf outing took place. there's a story behind that unusual name. two local realtors started the outing. it's a membership event for the terre haute association of realtors. they say their rounds are always full of laughter after they hit the balls. that's because they're not very good at the sport. the terre haute association of realtors likes to use the money they raise to help local charities.
