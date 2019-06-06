Speech to Text for Illinois teachers are jumping for joy in hopes of higher pay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some some illinois teachers say they're not getting paid what they deserve. they believe the pay issue is to blame for a teacher shortage. but lawmakers have passed a bill that "could" be the answer to their prayers. it would raise the minimum pay for teachers to 40 thousand dollars a year. news 10's richard solomon explains why one teacher believes this will help fight the teacher shortage. think back to your favorite teacher. they probably helped you get to where you're at today. but what if they would've quit.. one teacher i talked with believes this bill will help keep teachers in the classroom. < the halls are quiet... it's summer break for hutsonville high school. but not for marissa mcdowell. she feels teachers are not getting enough money for all the work they do. "teachers put in so much hours and we put in our own money towards our classroom just to help the students" in her second year teaching...mcdowell's getting paid around 30 thousand dollars. but the illionis house passed a bill that would help teachers get more money. it would raise the salary for teachers to 40 thousand dollars. mcdowell believes "this" will help fight the teacher shortage. "i do think a lot of it is the pay i think a lot of people are leaving to get better pay" other's agree.... "in a teacher shortage, i'm struggling to keep good quality teachers" superintendent of hutsonville schools julie kraemer says....it's about time she wants her teachers to be recognized for how important they are. she believes "pay" is keeping college students away. "when kids make decisions about their professions and their career what they're gonna do for the rest of their life those things are going to come into play" mcdowell says she's happy changes are finally being made. "if it wasn't for teachers i mean like no one would have a job. you have to be taught in order to be the profession that you are" > governor pritzker has governor > governor pritzker has indicated he will sign the bill. if that happens... lawmakers will go over how effective its been at the beginning of next year.