Clear

Illinois teachers are jumping for joy in hopes of higher pay

The Illinois House passed a bill that would increase teachers salary to $40,000 a year. Some are saying it's taken too long to get to this point.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 8:39 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Illinois teachers are jumping for joy in hopes of higher pay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some some illinois teachers say they're not getting paid what they deserve. they believe the pay issue is to blame for a teacher shortage. but lawmakers have passed a bill that "could" be the answer to their prayers. it would raise the minimum pay for teachers to 40 thousand dollars a year. news 10's richard solomon explains why one teacher believes this will help fight the teacher shortage. think back to your favorite teacher. they probably helped you get to where you're at today. but what if they would've quit.. one teacher i talked with believes this bill will help keep teachers in the classroom. < the halls are quiet... it's summer break for hutsonville high school. but not for marissa mcdowell. she feels teachers are not getting enough money for all the work they do. "teachers put in so much hours and we put in our own money towards our classroom just to help the students" in her second year teaching...mcdowell's getting paid around 30 thousand dollars. but the illionis house passed a bill that would help teachers get more money. it would raise the salary for teachers to 40 thousand dollars. mcdowell believes "this" will help fight the teacher shortage. "i do think a lot of it is the pay i think a lot of people are leaving to get better pay" other's agree.... "in a teacher shortage, i'm struggling to keep good quality teachers" superintendent of hutsonville schools julie kraemer says....it's about time she wants her teachers to be recognized for how important they are. she believes "pay" is keeping college students away. "when kids make decisions about their professions and their career what they're gonna do for the rest of their life those things are going to come into play" mcdowell says she's happy changes are finally being made. "if it wasn't for teachers i mean like no one would have a job. you have to be taught in order to be the profession that you are" > governor pritzker has governor > governor pritzker has indicated he will sign the bill. if that happens... lawmakers will go over how effective its been at the beginning of next year.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family inspires others to give after another tragic loss

Image

'Hit and Giggle' golf outing raises money to help local charities

Image

Illinois teachers are jumping for joy in hopes of higher pay

Image

June Outlook

Image

What is a microburst?

Image

People are assessing storm damage after severe weather blew through the Wabash Valley

Image

Founder of Terre Haute's Veterans Memorial Museum makes the trip to Normandy for 75th anniversary of

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

2019-2020 Dana Christian School Enrollment

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle