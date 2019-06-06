Clear

June Outlook

The month of may was very active, but how's June shaping up?

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 8:37 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for June Outlook

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up now that we're into a new month, some of you may be wondering how things are looking. storm team 10's chris piper is live in the field. he has an update on how the month of june could be shaping up. kevin the month of may was very active, but now we're leaving may behind, and moving into june. you've heard me talk about the storm prediction center before. it gives us an idea of how things are going to look for the next few weeks. the first one i want to talk about is temperatures. right now, we're just going to look at the next two weeks, because that will be a little more accurate than the month outlook. right here in the midwest, and stretching all the way out to the east coast, and even down toward the south, we're looking to be below average. keep in mind, this doesn't necessarily mean we will be cold, just that our temperatures could be a little cooler than average. out to the west, northwest, and the far south, they are looking to be above average. the areas you see without color are about normal. now this could have an effect on planting season for farmers. however, thre's something that could have an even bigger effect... rainfall. stick around, because tonight on news 10 nightwatch, i'll give you the info about what our rain outlook could be for the next few weeks. reporting in downtown terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.
