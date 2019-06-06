Speech to Text for What is a microburst?

storm damage is one of the ways weather experts determine whether a tornado has passed through. sometimes what you think could be tornado damage could be signs of something else. storm team 10's brady harp explains what a "microburst" is < we all know severe weather season can be destructive to trees and buildings and other property but storm damage you think might be from a tornado actually could be from a "microburst." what exactly is a microburst? anytime you get a thundershower you are getting warm air rising through the storm and then falling back down as cooler air. some of this cooler air could be "falling" through storm pretty quickly. sometimes we get what is called a microburst. that's when the cooler air that falls out of a thunderstorm falls very quickly. sometimes wind speeds could climb up to 150 miles per hour. once the air hits the ground it spreads out in all directions damaging trees and buildings. so when you are looking at storm damage from a microburst you are looking for debris and trees over a wide area{at times up to 2 miles) almost in a circle. remember to ask the storm team for any weather related questions!