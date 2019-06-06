Speech to Text for Founder of Terre Haute's Veterans Memorial Museum makes the trip to Normandy for 75th anniversary of

caused this crash. one local man took a trip overseas. it's all in an effort to commemorate a historic day. today marks the anniversary of d-day. 75 years ago... around 160-thousand troops landed on the beaches of normandy, france.. that's where they launched an attack to take back western europe from nazi germany. it marked the beginning of the end of world war two. founder of the veterans memorial museum of terre haute... brian mundell is in normandy. he shares his experience on today's ceremonies. "i'm just in awe of these guys and what they did and the history they represent. i met 14 veterans here and i met five rosie the riveter. " rosie the riveter represents the women who worked in factories and shipyards during world war two. they helped replace the