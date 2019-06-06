Clear

Thursday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 7:24 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Thursday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. east northeast wind around 7 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 84. east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. friday night a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. east northeast wind around 11 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. question. weather quiz question. question. question. weather quiz look at today's here's a look at today's weather quiz question.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

2019-2020 Dana Christian School Enrollment

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading int

Image

Showers possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 85°

Image

Tindera

Image

After a stormy day, what's next in the forecast

Image

Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

Image

ISU holds public meeting to discuss tuition hike

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle