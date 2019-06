All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

WE HAVE NEW DETAILS ABOUT A SERIOUS MOTORCYCLE CRASH IM VERMILLION COUNTY.. WE'RE TOLD A TERRE HAUTE MAN.. IS NOT EXPECTED TO SURVIVE... IT HAPPENED AROUND 9 TUESDAY NIGHT... NEAR "STATE ROAD-"63" AND COUNTY ROAD-17-80 SOUTH." DEPUTIES SAY "DANNY SMITH JUNIOR" WAS RIDING HIS MOTORCYCLE.. WITH HIS WIFE "RACHEL".. THEY SAY HE SWERVED TO MISS A DEER. THAT'S WHEN HE LOST CONTROL AND FLIPPED HIS MOTORCYCLE. "RACHEL" WAS TAKEN "TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL". "DANNY" WAS AIRLIFTED "TO METHODIST HOSPITAL" IN INDIANAPOLIS.

////

ONE PERSON IS DEAD... AND ANOTHER IS SERIOUSLY HURT. That's AFTER A CRASH IN SULLIVAN COUNTY. IT HAPPENED AROUND 5:15 ON "COUNTY ROAD 700 SOUTH"... NEAR "COUNTY ROAD 400 EAST." POLICE SAY "KAREN NASH" RAN OFF THE ROAD.. AND VEERED INTO THE PATH OF A TRUCK. THE DRIVER OF THAT TRUCK... "MICHAEL KEAN" DIED. HE WAS 47-YEARS-OLD.. AND LIVED IN BRUCEVILLE. NASH HAS SERIOUS INJURIES.. AND IS IN THE HOSPITAL.

///

IN CRIME NEWS THIS MORNING.. TWO PEOPLE ARE NOW BEHIND BARS IN CONNECTION TO 2 separate ARSON INVESTIGATIONS... FIRST.. "DYLAN CHEESMAN"... "AUTHORITIES SAY".. "HE SET FIRE TO A CAR AS RETALIATION FROM AN ARGUMENT "BACK IN MARCH". HOWEVER.. HE PICKED-OUT "THE WRONG CAR". AND IT JUST SO HAPPENED TO HAVE KIDS INSIDE AT THE TIME. HE'S SET TO APPEAR "BACK IN COURT" EARLY NEXT WEEK.

////

"JESSICA MARSHALL".. ADMITTED TO SETTING FIRE TO HER EX-BOYFRIEND'S APARTMENT "LAST WEEK". HERE'S VIDEO "OF THAT FIRE" FROM THE EVENING "OF MAY 29TH". "1"-PERSON SUFFERED "MINOR SMOKE INHALATION" WHEN RE-ENTERING THE HOME TO RESCUE A DOG. "FIRE OFFICIALS SAY".. "MARSHALL" ADMITTED TO SETTING A TOWEL ON FIRE IN THE BATHROOM.

////

A MAN TRYING TO BRING A NEW "ADULT ORIENTED BUSINESS" TO TERRE HAUTE SAYS HIS FIGHT ISN'T OVER. THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS "DENIED" MIKE BICKERS A "PERMIT." BICKERS AND HIS ATTORNEY WENT BEFORE THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS. HE REQUESTED WHAT'S CALLED A SPECIAL USE PERMIT. THAT'S REQUIRED FOR HIM TO OPERATE AN ADULT ORIENTED BUSINESS. LAST JUNE, BICKERS BOUGHT THE FORMER PIZZA INN. THAT'S LOCATED AT FORT HARRISON ROAD AND FRUITRIDGE AVENUE. IT'S PROPERLY ZONED, BUT CITY CODE REQUIRES THE B-Z-A TO APPROVE A PERMIT FOR ADULT ORIENTED BUSINESSES. THAT REQUEST WAS DENIED IN A 4-0 VOTE. SEVERAL SPOKE OUT AGAINST the PETITION.

////

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS COULD SEE A HIKE IN TUITON OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS... LEADERS ARE LOOKING INTO RAISING IT BY 2 PERCENT.. THE INCREASE WOULD START THIS UPCOMING FALL AND CONTINUE TO RISE UNTIL 20-21. ANOTHER CHARGE THEY ARE LOOKING INTO IS A "75 DOLLAR FEE" PER SEMESTER. THE MONEY WOULD GO TO A "HEALTH AND WELLNESS BILL." IT WOULD HELP STUDENTS WHO LOOKING FOR COUNSELING DURING THE YEAR

////

TODAY IS THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF D-DAY.. HAPPENING NOW... THERE IS A COMMEMORATION CELEBRATION... PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE FRENCH PRESIDENT WRAPPED UP their SPEECHES WITHIN THE LAST HALF HOUR... A LITTLE BACKGROUND ON D-DAY... 18-THOUSAND SOLDIERS LANDED ON THE NORMANDY COAST LINE DURING WORLD WAR TWO.. THIS OPERATON... "OPERATION OVERLORD".. WAS THE LARGEST SEABORNE INVASION IN HISTORY... CBS THIS MORNING IS DOING A SPECIAL REPORT ALL MORNING LONG.. STAY TUNED AFTER OUR NEWSCAST FOR THAT..