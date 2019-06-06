Clear

Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading int

Roughly 20,000 families, athletes, and fans will take over Terre Haute for the Special Olympics Summer Games. Supporters from across the state will come together for a weekend of competition and fun.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 9:04 AM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 9:04 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading int

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are contacted by the organization. it's going to be an exciting weekend here in terre haute.. that's as roughly 20-thousand families... athletes and fans will take over for the "special olympics summer games" in indiana. supporters will come together for a weekend of competition and fun. from cycling to track and field... all weekend long, there will be no shortage of events going on. but who's responsible for making all of this happen? news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now live from the track and field. she has more details on the games and who made it possible. jordan, what can you share with us? when people think of the summer games they think of just "games".. what they don't realize is the endless effort it takes to make this event possible. and that's starting with our very own police officers. for many, the weekend is filled with competitions for athletes.. such as swimming, powerlifting and volleyball. while that's what makes the weekend so "fun".. there are several people behind the scenes that put on events during the year to fund the olympic games. i spoke with jacqueline smith on the details.. she's the sgt. police for indiana state university. she says officers do what they can to ensure the games contin ue every year. "oh it's going to be a great time. we raise money all year, we do cop on the roof top, tip a cop, we do polar plunge, we do all sorts of things to raise money. so that money that we raise helps pay for the weekend so that they can come and enjoy. " smith says she's excited to see it all come into play. coming up i'll share why this year is a very special year for the olympics. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. some streets will be closed friday, through sunday for the big event. they include-- first street from sycamore to eagle street.. chestnut street from the 5th street.. to 3rd street. --- and, 4th street from the tippecanoe street area to cherry
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Partly sunny, but showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading int

Image

Showers possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 85°

Image

Tindera

Image

After a stormy day, what's next in the forecast

Image

Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

Image

ISU holds public meeting to discuss tuition hike

Image

Sullivan is looking to clean up their town and one agency wants to help

Image

Jake Means

Image

Tirston Polley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle