Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading int

Speech to Text for Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games

are contacted by the organization. it's going to be an exciting weekend here in terre haute.. that's as roughly 20-thousand families... athletes and fans will take over for the "special olympics summer games" in indiana. supporters will come together for a weekend of competition and fun. from cycling to track and field... all weekend long, there will be no shortage of events going on. but who's responsible for making all of this happen? news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now live from the track and field. she has more details on the games and who made it possible. jordan, what can you share with us? when people think of the summer games they think of just "games".. what they don't realize is the endless effort it takes to make this event possible. and that's starting with our very own police officers. for many, the weekend is filled with competitions for athletes.. such as swimming, powerlifting and volleyball. while that's what makes the weekend so "fun".. there are several people behind the scenes that put on events during the year to fund the olympic games. i spoke with jacqueline smith on the details.. she's the sgt. police for indiana state university. she says officers do what they can to ensure the games contin ue every year. "oh it's going to be a great time. we raise money all year, we do cop on the roof top, tip a cop, we do polar plunge, we do all sorts of things to raise money. so that money that we raise helps pay for the weekend so that they can come and enjoy. " smith says she's excited to see it all come into play. coming up i'll share why this year is a very special year for the olympics. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. some streets will be closed friday, through sunday for the big event. they include-- first street from sycamore to eagle street.. chestnut street from the 5th street.. to 3rd street. --- and, 4th street from the tippecanoe street area to cherry