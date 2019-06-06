Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Showers possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 85°

Thursday night: Slight chance of showers. Low: 64°

Friday: Some sunshine, but pop-up showers possible. High: 83°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front is south of the News 10 viewing area and doesn't look like it will budge much over the next 24 hours. This will keep clouds in the sky and a continual chance for occasional showers. While it doesn't appear that we will see an all-day washout, there will definitely be periods of rain here and there. The stationary front, along with low pressure, will gradually break to the southeast but it doesn't appear we'll completely dry out. Rain chances are good for both Saturday and Sunday.