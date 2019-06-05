Speech to Text for Tindera

i was told a few months ago to remember the name elizabeth tindera, she'll be doing big things on the tennis court... the person who told me that was 100 percent correct... the south vermillion lady wildcat was practicing this afternoon getting ready for her individual state finals quarterfinals match... the freshman is 15 and ohh on the season....she'll be in action friday at park tudor.... tindera is proud to be the first tennis player from south vermillion to ever make the state finals! < coming from a small town. i'm glad to put this school on the map. people can see how good we are, not just tennis but other sports as well. play my best and see how far i can make it. i hope i win, that'd be great. proud of how far i've made it as of right now.>