Speech to Text for ISU holds public meeting to discuss tuition hike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

receive the grant. your wallet could take a hit if you have a child going to indiana state university in the next few years. i-s-u is looking to raise students' tuition by almost 2 percent over the next 2 years. earlier today the board had a meeting to hear the public's opinons on this hike. the increase would start this upcoming fall and continue to rise until 20-21. another charge they're looking into is a 75 dollar fee per semester. the money would go to a health and wellness bill. it would help students who are looking for counseling during the year. "we've seen that our students are in great need of some more resources our student counceling center needs a lot more funding.they're overworked and understaffed and our students really need this" this afternoon's meeting was only to hear public comment. nothing was voted on or approved -- that