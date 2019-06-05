Speech to Text for Sullivan is looking to clean up their town and one agency wants to help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dispatchers area area dispatchers want us to remind you.. if you come acrss a non-working traffic light... treat it like a four way stop. sullivan, indiana is working hard to clean up parts of town. the city will be getting thousands of dollars from the environmental protection agency. news 10's sarah lehman is live now in our newsroom with more on how the grant will be used. patrece.... earlier today we got this press release from the u.s. enviornmental protection agency. it says the e-p-a is giving money to under-served and poor communities -- but ones where they say are in "oppurtunity zones." sullivan indiana is one of those areas! the e-p-a said today it will be giving sullivan 300 thousand dollars. it's through their multipurpose... assessment... and cleanup grant program. for sullivan they plan on using the money to look into 10 different properties that could be the cause of some pollution. one of those areas is an abandoned gas station and dry cleaner along state street. according to the e-p-a the city of sullivan says they need new areas for housing... businesses... and recreational space... with this money they will be one step closer to being able to get that. sullivan mayor clint lamb says the city is excited and grateful to the e-p-a. lamb says the partnership will provide important economic tools to clean up areas around the city. it's not clear when the city will get this money. or when the clean up will start. but news 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you in tonight's health alert....