Speech to Text for Tirston Polley

right now.> the third and final day for this years mlb draft had a couple of syamore names pop up.... the texas rangers in the 16th round took indiana state left-handed pitcher triston polley... the southpaw was the sycamores friday night pitcher this year...the senior had a great season on the mound, going 8-1 with a 2.84 era... polley was tops on isu in strike outs and second in era and wins....