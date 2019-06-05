Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elizabeth Tindera

Freshman first from South Vermillion to make tennis state finals

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 10:06 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Elizabeth Tindera

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... welcome back... i was told a few months ago to remember the name elizabeth tindera, she'll be doing big things on the tennis court... the person who told me that was 100 percent correct... the south vermillion lady wildcat was practicing this afternoon getting ready for her individual state finals quarterfinals match... the freshman is 15 and ohh on the season....she'll be in action friday at park tudor.... tindera is proud to be the first tennis player from south vermillion to ever make the state finals! < coming from a small town. i'm glad to put this school on the map. people can see how good we are, not just tennis but other sports as well. play my best and see how far i can make it. i hope i win, that'd be great. proud of how far i've made it as of
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Occasional Thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tindera

Image

After a stormy day, what's next in the forecast

Image

Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

Image

ISU holds public meeting to discuss tuition hike

Image

Sullivan is looking to clean up their town and one agency wants to help

Image

Jake Means

Image

Tirston Polley

Image

Elizabeth Tindera

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Low: 66°

Image

'This is a major issue. We need to teach safety to our kids,' local groups team up to provide studen

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle