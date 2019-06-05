Speech to Text for Overnight: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Low: 66°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

severe thunderstorm watch for the area this evening....storms possible...low 66 tomorrow...scattered showers...high 84....tomorrow night....scattered showers...low 65 here's a look at today's weather quiz question. a couple more sycamore baseball players were taken in the mlb draft today, we'll let you know who today, we'll let mlb draft taken in the players were baseball sycamore a couple more