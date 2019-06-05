Speech to Text for 'This is a major issue. We need to teach safety to our kids,' local groups team up to provide studen

event. two local groups are teaming up to help students in need learn the rules of the road. you may remember on news 10 first at five... we told you about "simmons driving school" pairing up with isu to provide scholarships to kids in need. "this is a major issue. we need to teach safety to our kids." in tonight's education alert.. it's a way to get students behind the wheel who may not be able to get that training otherwise. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us with more on how organizers hope this will keep "all" drivers safe. right now in indiana... you do "not" have to take formal drivers ed with an instructior. you just have to complete 50 hours behind the wheel to get your license. tricia pierce of terre haute is trying to change that. they applied for a 25-thousand dollar grant to help more than 40 students in need take drivers ed courses for free. they hope it'll help keep everyone safe on the roadways. < for most.. turning 16 and getting your drivers license is a rite of passage. but... unfortunatley... not everyone gets the full experience behind the wheel with a driving instructor to prepare them. "why do we have so many problems on the roadways? maybe it's because the people behind the wheel never got formal education." tricia pierce works at indiana state university. she says she knows first hand what it's like to lose someone in a car accident. she hopes this program will help others from feeling the same. "i myself have already lost one student that i was teaching. i've already lost one student's sibling due to poor driving skills. this is a major issue." pierce says these scholarships will help ensure students in need are getting that education to keep everyone safe. "kids need to know that they are driving an extremely dangerous piece of metal very fast down the roadways of indiana. we have a lot of country roads. we have a lot of trains. we have a lot of semis." not only will this help keep everyone safe on the roads.. it can help students long after they get their license. "training them. getting them a drivers license. getting them the ability to be independent. getting the ability to be responsible, this is changing the future."> pierce is waiting to see if vigo county has been selected for the grant. we will find out on august 5th. reporting live in the newsroom. jada huddlestun. news 10.