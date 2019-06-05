Clear
After seeing a spike in Clay County, local vet talks about the steps to take if you think your dog h

It is a virus that can be contagious, mainly in dogs. It can also be fatal if not treated properly...and if it is treated properly, it can be costly.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

a local hospital. here's something scary! it's an infection that could kill your dog in less than 72 hours. tonight we're learning more about an outbreak affecting animals right here in the wabash valley. humane shelters say they have an increase in dogs dealing with the canine parvovirus. the american veterinary medical association says parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs... but mainly puppies. it's spread from dog to dog, contact with contaminated feces and even people. if even one dog has the virus...it can contaminate kennels...food and water...even clothing. tonight news 10 spoke with the brown veterinary clinic in terre haute. news 10's susan dinkel joins us now in the studio with more on ways you can keep your pets safe. today we spoke "with doctor beth brown" at brown veterinary clinic in terre haute. "she says".. the incubation period for the parvo-virus can be anywhere from "3"-to-"14"-days "after exposure". "brown says".. the scariest part.. is that dogs can start "spreading the virus" before they become sick or, even start to show any symptoms. "brown says".. the issue occurs "mostly in puppies". that's because they haven't received immunity from their mothers just yet. "vaccinations" are also an issue. "dogs" that are not up-to-date on vaccinations "are at a higher risk" of getting the virus. "brown recommends" a series of "3" or "4"-vaccines.. "3"-to-"4"-weeks apart at aro "6"-weeks of age. in the end.. "brown says".. it's all about prevention.. because treating the parvovirus can be complicated. /////// //// "specifically we can to testing to diagnose 100 percent and then typically it's supportive care. we don't have something that directly kills that virus but we give them fluids. we help them to stop vomiting and diarrhea. we help support them through the fight so that their body can deal with the virus and not have to deal with anything else. " ////// " ////// here in terre haute.. "doctor brown says".. she hasn' seen "an unusual amount of cases". and that's a major difference from what's happening "in clay county right now". however.. "brown says" that could change.. as the parvovirus tends to run in
