Speech to Text for Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries

a wabash valley man remains in critical condition tonight. it comes after a motorcycle crash in vermillion county, indiana. it happened last night near state road 63 and county road 17-80 south. you're looking at a map of the area. the vermillion county sheriff's office says "danny smith jr" was traveling south on 63 with his wife. that's when deputies say a deer ran onto the roadway. according to authorities smith jr. swerved to miss the deer, lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to flip. emergency crews took smith jr. to methodist hospital in indianapolis. they took his wife...rachel smith to a