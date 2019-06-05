Speech to Text for Slide causes road closure on State Road 54

drivers on state road-"54" "in greene county" got quite th unexpected surprise today... and "that surprise" created quite the detour! to the tune of roughly "8"- miles on interstate-"69". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. why the road "is closed"! /////// ////////// < "the ground underneath this stretch of state road fifty four has become a problem over the last few years. it's a problem that the indiana department of transportation has planned on working on. however that plan is now being sped up." it was a quiet wednesday afternoon in ridgeport indiana. kerry glaser says that wasn't quite the case for the last few days. "lets just put it this way, dad didn't get much sleep last night. these people were barreling through these barricades." indot quickly closed off a thirteen mile stretch of state road fifty four tuesday. this is due to what officals call a slide. a slide is essentially when the ground begins to move under the roadway. "in that situation we monitor it. if it's not effecting the pavement, if it's not effecting the roadway, it not an emergency." indot previously had been aware of the area and was planning on getting the project going. however that all changed earlier this week. "we noticed that there was a hole that opened up that was reported to us. our technical services team, which is where a lot of our engineering staff and a lot of our design staff work, they took a look at it and recommended a fix for our maitenance crews." crews were able to fix the hole...but not the larger issue. for this reason indot has gone ahead and closed the roadway until it can be fixed. "it's just a simple safety precaution to make sure that we are doing our due deligence to make sure everyone is safe on our roadways." glaser says he hopes people pay attention to the road signs and stay safe. "i think that they got, like i said, as much time as they could possibly get out of it. and they made the right decision by closing it down now." "so how long will this detour be here? i'll have the answer to that question at the top of the hour. in greene county, gary brian news 10." > //////// state road-"54" is