Speech to Text for 'Volunteers in Action' lend a hand to the Clay County Fairgrounds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com". "duke energy" is at it again! nearly "30"-employees volunteered their time today "at the clay county 4-h fairgrounds". they spent the day trimming trees, building bleachers, fixing lights, and other general maintenance. it was all in an effort to bring the grounds up-to-code "before fair season". ////// ////// "the stuff that duke will be doing here today, willl. save the individuals around here weeks worth of work before the fair. i mean, when they can spend 8 hours here today and then it will be 30 guys at 8 hours a peice, you're really knocking the work that the council, that everybody has to do before the fair." ////// "the clay county 4-h fair" is scheduled for fair" is county 4-h "the clay county 4-h fair" is scheduled for july 13th through