Special Olympics Summer Games in Terre Haute starting to take shape

A 50-year tradition in Terre Haute is officially taking shape.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

court.. "early next week". a "50"-year tradition in terre haute.. is officially taking shape. "the indiana special olympics summer games" kick-off this friday! events will take place "at indiana state university" and "rose-hulman institute of technology". you're seeing video from past years right here! this year's theme.. is "joy of inclusion". it's a phrase highlighting the spirit of the special olympics. and you-at-home are being encouraged to cheer on the competitors! for event information.. go straight to "w-t-h-i t-v dot
