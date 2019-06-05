Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Board denies special permit request for adult orientated business at former Pizza City location

A board has voted down a request to locate an adult-oriented business on Terre Haute's north side.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Board denies special permit request for adult orientated business at former Pizza City location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/////// < "please reject this proposal, and do so with an eye of compassion to the faces we have not seen and to the integrity of the city and our future."> /////// "a board".. votes down a request.. to locate "an adult oriented business" on terre haute's north side. "the terre haute board of zoning appeals".. heard the request for the business "this morning". news 10's "jon swaner" was at the board's meeting.. and explains more. this is new for you now at "5"! /////// <long-time terre haute residents may recognize the name "mike bickers." he currently owns the club koyote in west terre haute. that's an adult oriented business that's been around since 2003. bickers has since 2003. been around business that's adult oriented business that's been around since 2003. bickers has always had his eye on terre haute, but previous attempts to locate here have failed. bickers and his attorney went before the board of zoning appeals. he requested what's called a special use permit. that's required for him to operate an adult oriented business. last june, bickers bought the former pizza inn. that's located at fort harrison road and fruitridge avenue. it's properly zoned, but city code requires the b-z-a to approve a permit for adult oriented businesses. that request was denied in a 4-0 vote. several spoke out against the petition. "when potential employers come to terre haute and see where some of our best employers are, they're going to see a strip club right in the middle of them. that's not a good message to potential employers." /////// i spoke with the attorney for mike bickers. he told me this issue is far from over. he says they will review their options, which may include an appeal of the board's decision. back to you.> ///////
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Occasional Thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Low: 66°

Image

'This is a major issue. We need to teach safety to our kids,' local groups team up to provide studen

Image

After seeing a spike in Clay County, local vet talks about the steps to take if you think your dog h

Image

Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries

Image

Slide causes road closure on State Road 54

Image

'Volunteers in Action' lend a hand to the Clay County Fairgrounds

Image

Special Olympics Summer Games in Terre Haute starting to take shape

Image

Board denies special permit request for adult orientated business at former Pizza City location

Image

31st Annual Strawberry Festival June 13th First Congregational Church

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle