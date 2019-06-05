Speech to Text for Board denies special permit request for adult orientated business at former Pizza City location

/////// < "please reject this proposal, and do so with an eye of compassion to the faces we have not seen and to the integrity of the city and our future."> /////// "a board".. votes down a request.. to locate "an adult oriented business" on terre haute's north side. "the terre haute board of zoning appeals".. heard the request for the business "this morning". news 10's "jon swaner" was at the board's meeting.. and explains more. this is new for you now at "5"! /////// <long-time terre haute residents may recognize the name "mike bickers." he currently owns the club koyote in west terre haute. that's an adult oriented business that's been around since 2003. bickers has since 2003. been around business that's adult oriented business that's been around since 2003. bickers has always had his eye on terre haute, but previous attempts to locate here have failed. bickers and his attorney went before the board of zoning appeals. he requested what's called a special use permit. that's required for him to operate an adult oriented business. last june, bickers bought the former pizza inn. that's located at fort harrison road and fruitridge avenue. it's properly zoned, but city code requires the b-z-a to approve a permit for adult oriented businesses. that request was denied in a 4-0 vote. several spoke out against the petition. "when potential employers come to terre haute and see where some of our best employers are, they're going to see a strip club right in the middle of them. that's not a good message to potential employers." /////// i spoke with the attorney for mike bickers. he told me this issue is far from over. he says they will review their options, which may include an appeal of the board's decision. back to you.> ///////