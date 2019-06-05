Clear
31st Annual Strawberry Festival June 13th First Congregational Church

10am-8pm 630 Ohio Street phone orders call 812-232-8880

31st annual strawberry festvial first congretional church 630 ohio street june 13 10am - 8 pm works/ $6 232-8880 advance orders can be made at any time up until 4 p.m. on strawberry fest day. phone orders can be made by calling 812-232-8880. if we are unable to take your call, please leave your name and phone number and we will return your call and take your order. our fax number is 812-645-3863. our e-mail address is firstchurchth@frontier.com. on strawberry fest day, orders are accepted until 4 p.m. advance orders, via email or fax, can be sent in at any time and are accepted until 4:00 p.m. on fest day, thursday, june 13. you can download the advance order form using the link below. advance orders must be a minimum of 4. pick up is available until 5:00 p.m. on the day of the fest. pick up is in the church basement, accessible through the east door, between the church and the parking garage. if you are planning to pick up a large order or will be driving a distance, you should consider bringing a cooler with you to keep your strawberry shortcakes nice and cold while you travel.
Showers and storms ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

