Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll get several dry hours for the afternoon and it will feel like it's in the 90s. then, a round of showers and storms will develop before dusk. some storms may become strong-to-severe. lows tonight drop to 66. a slight chance of showers tomorrow, a high at 83.