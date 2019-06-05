Speech to Text for Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries

for you new for you this midday... we're learning about a local couple that was seriously hurt in crash. a terre haute man is fighting for his life.... while his wife is trying to recover from her injuries. that's after their motorcycle crashed in vermillion county. these are pictures from these are pictures from the vermillion county sheriff's office. it happened last night... just after 9 o'clock.... on "state road 63 and county road 17-80 south." police say "danny joe smith junior" and his wife "rachel" were going south... when a deer ran out in front of them. witnesses told police danny swerved to miss the deer... losing control of his motorcycle before it flipped over. danny was flown to methodist hospital in indianapolis... where he remains in critical condition. meanwhile... rachel was taken to union hospital in