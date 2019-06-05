Clear

CVS to test unregulated supplements on shelves

CVS announced it will require independent testing on all supplements and vitamins they sell. The testing would focus on safety labeling and accuracy. The mission is to take control of the unregulated vitamins and supplements industry. Stores like CVS are placing generic pills on the shelf that contain dangerous supplements.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 9:15 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

there's a if you shop at c-v-s pharmacy... we're telling you about some changes this morning. the company announced it will require "independent testing" on all supplements and vitamins they sell. the testing would focus on "safety labeling and accuracy." the mission is to take control of the unregulated vitamins and supplements industry. without regulation, stores like cvs, are placing generic pills on the shelf that contain dangerous supplements. leaders hope this will lower the number of contaminated pharmaceutical drugs. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning to tell us more about this new change. jon...alia.. most vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the "f-d-a." that means they do not undergo certain safety testing before being put on the shelf. cvs is now trying to change that by testings all vitamins by a third party prior to being sold. as summer approaches, people are becoming more focused on self-care. that means they are trying different multivitamins without doing their research "first". pharmacies like cvs, put items on their shelfs.. without knowing ingredients such as "lead" are inside of those pills. i spoke with "dr. rajiv sharma" on the issue. he's a "gastroenterologist" in terre haute. he sees patients putting harmful ingredients in their bodies firsthand. he says when it comes to supplements you have to be very careful that everything you're taking is "clean." [take sot incue: i recommend this outcue: and toxic free to: 0:26 duration:0:26] "i recommend this. the patients go to the doctors and ask them if this supplements good for them or have the doctors recommend a brand to them. a lot of time doctors have the knowledge to recommend certain clean brands and i think that's the way to do it. you have to make sure whatever you put in your body is clean and toxic free." free." as dr. sharma said, if you feel unsure you should always ask for a physicans help prior to taking any vitamins or supplements. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.
