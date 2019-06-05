Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

farms" in northwestern indiana an investigation into "fair oaks farms" in northwestern indiana reveals horrific animal abuse.. we must warn you these pictures are graphic.. and may not be suitable for all ages.. the investigation started a year ago. the investigation revealed daily mistreatment of resident farm animals... now "a-r-m" is urging people to contact fair oaks farms to ask them to end the mistreatment of the animals.. the company's owner released a lengthy official statement on facebook yesterday... in it he says only a couple of months ago was he made aware of the investigation. in the statement he said... "i am disgusted by and take full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage, as it goes against everything that we stand for in regards to responsible cow care and comfort." if you would like to view the full video.. we will put a link to it over on our website wthi tv dot com... new for you this morning... a jasper, indiana man is facing "rape and child molestation" charges... police arrested "dakota browning.." they say browning met the victim at a graduation party.. and went to a home with her. the victim told police browning raped her while she was sleeping in the bedroom. on tuesday... officers went to browning's home in jasper to make the arrest. police used a k-9 because browing would not comply with demands he was taken to the hospital to treat the dog wounds. a brazil indiana man is facing child molestation charges... police arrested "michael hunter" yesterday according to court documents.. "hunter" is accused of touching a young child in a restroom at terre haute's eastside wal-mart. hunter denies the boy's allegations. he's expected back in court early next week. in a crime alert this morning... police are investigating vandalism in rockville, indiana they are looking for the person..or people... responsible for the paintings on walls of two downtown buildings.. they're the "old national bank..and the art gallery." if you recognize the work.. or the initals... call the rockville police department. in health news tonight... clay county animal experts say there is a a parvo-virus outbreak in the area... the clay county humane society reported "2" to "3"-cases of the parvo-virus fo all of 20-18. that number has skyrocketed to a whopping "20"-cases so far this year. out of those "20".. the clay county humane society reported "2" to "3"-cases of the parvo-virus fo all of 20-18. that number has skyrocketed to a whopping "20"-cases so far this year. out of those "20".. "7"-animals have died. they took in 10 calls alone yesterday about the deadly virus.. when a dog comes into a shelter with parvo.. it has to be quarantined. that can be tough.. when those facilities are already bursting at the seams. an important notice to clinton city water customers this morning.. due to a water leak repait at north water and oak street... the water tower will be shut down this morning.. that's starting at 7:30... water will be off to all residents for about 4 hours.. a boil order will follow.. news 10 will bring you the information about that boil order when it is released. changes are on the way if you shop at c-v-s pharmacy. the company announced tit will require independent testing on all supplements and vitamins sold. the testing would focus on "safety labeling and accuracy." the mission is to take control of the unregulated vitamins and supplements industry. far too often, stores like cvs, are placing generic pills on the shelf that contain dangerous supplements. leaders hope this will lower the number of contaminated pharmaceutical drugs. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning with more on the changes. jon...alia.. did you know, most vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the "f-d-a"? that means they do not undergo certain safety testing before being put on the shelf. cvs is now trying to change that by testings all vitamins prior to being sold. over-the-counter medicenes are being taken daily.... without knowing ingredients such as lead are inside of those pills. i spoke with dr. rajiv sharma on the issue. he's a gastroenterologist in terre haute. he says that c-v-s is heading in the right direction with this project. he says unregulated pills have been on the market for too long. dr. sharma also says don't rely on the internet for the "cheapest" supplements. you could be harming your body even more... and if you're unsure ask a physican prior to taking medication. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. there's a chance for showers and storms before noon today - then some sunshine looks to develop in the afternoon. highs today will into the mid 80s, but it will feel like the low 90s. another round of showers and storms will try to redevelop before dusk - and those could become strong. lows tonight drop to 66. a slight chance of showers tomorrow, a high at 83.