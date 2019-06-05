Speech to Text for Scattered showers and thundershowers. Breezy and warm. High: 85°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before there's a chance for there's a chance for showers and storms before noon today - then some sunshine looks to develop in the afternoon. highs today will into the mid 80s, but it will feel like the low 90s. another round of showers and storms will try to redevelop before dusk - and those could become strong. lows tonight drop to 66. a slight chance of showers tomorrow, a high at 83. there's a chance for showers and storms before noon today - then some sunshine looks to develop in the afternoon. highs today will into the mid 80s, but it will feel like the low 90s. another round of showers and storms will try to redevelop before dusk - and those could become strong. lows tonight drop to 66. a slight chance of showers tomorrow, a high at 83. there's a chance for showers and storms before noon today - then some sunshine looks to develop in the afternoon. highs today will into the mid 80s, but it will feel like the low 90s. another round of showers and storms will try to redevelop before dusk - and those could become strong. lows tonight drop to 66. a slight chance of showers tomorrow, a high at 83.