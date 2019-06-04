Speech to Text for Gage Bobe

for just the second time in school history south knox has a division one boys basketball player... spartans star gage bobe will be playing college hoops at the university of evansville... the guard will be a preferred walk-on for the aces. this past season he averaged 16 points, five rebounds and four assist....he's a very good shooter...he might best be known for this game-winner he hit in the sectional semifinal at the buzzer to give south knox the vcitory over north daviess... for the year he hit 43 percent of his three's....bobe holds the school recor for three's made in a game with seven and he finished second all-time in school