Speech to Text for Clay Dungan

the 11th for the 11th straight year a sycamore has been taken in the major league baseball draft... the kansas city royals today took indiana state shortstop clay dungan in the ninth round, 259th overall.... the senior this season was tops on isu in hits, homers, triples and runs....he was second on the team in batting average and rbi..... the 23-year old was key in the sycamores winning the mvc tourney for the first time since 1995 and in them making their deepest ncaa tourney run since