Concerned community members come out to learn about the casino process

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haute to be a place where people want to come" folks with questions got some answers tonight.. about a potential new casino for terre haute. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight at the vigo county library a public forum was held to discuss a proposed casino for the city. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she's live now in our newsroom with your top story tonight. patrece.. a lot of community members came out to the library tonight. that's where a public forum understanding the casino took place! they all have questions and concerns about the potential of a casino coming here. < "what's gonna give us the best bang for our buck" a public forum tuesday night brought out a lot of questions about the potential of a casino coming to terre haute. "there's a lot of information that isn't really known to most of us and we're not even sure it's known to the legislators who put it together." dave voltmer has lived in terre haute for the past 40 years. he says even when he moved here in 19-79 there was a negative appeal to the area. bringing a casino here voltmer says he and a lot of others at the meeting are worried about how the money the casino earns will be spent. "i'm skeptical about it being a short term gain as many people say oh lots of jobs construction and all this there's gotta a lot of disruption as well /// but in the long term if we bank the money and use it in a way that plans for the long term i'm not so pessimistic about it." but whether you're for or against a casino in terre haute there was one big take away from the night. "if you want a casino or you don't want a casino be sure to vote there will be plenty of oppurtunities to do so. so practice your right and vote."> the next step for the casino is for community members to vote on whether they want it. that should happen in the november election. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. vigo county commissioners say plans are commissioners
