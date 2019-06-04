Speech to Text for ISU Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

begins the season they'll have everyone's attention.... a couple of fcs preseason polls have been released and have the sycamores ranked very high..... athlon sports has isu ranked 15th while hero sports has the trees coming in at number 18.... head coach curt mallory's program is coming off a seven and four campaign, in which they ended 2018 with five straight wins.... with numerous starters back isu is expected to make a strong push for a fcs playoff berth for the first time since 2014.... << time now for rick's rallies... riverton parke's triston herrick find out why third is the hot corner...he snaps the liner and fires to first for the nice double play... south vermillion second baseman blake boatman shows off his athleticsm.....the wildcat takes away a base hit with the nice leaping grab.... ashton steinbrenner didn't have any time to think on the line driver....quick flexes by the north vermillion first baseman ..... speaking of quick reflexes...makenzie mackey shows off hers.....that's a quick one back to the pitcher, but nice work by the south vermillion freshman..... my clutch award goes to gage wilson...how about this...with his season on the line, the barr-reeve vikings crushes a walk-off grand-slam to win his team their regional