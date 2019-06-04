Clear

South Vermillion baseball

Wildcats one win from state

this saturday when they take on southridge in a 2a semi-state matchup at jasper... the game is schedule roughly for a 3:30 start.... this is new territory for the wildcats, its been 40 years since they made it to semi-state.... this program has been on a special run the last few years, and this group would like nothing more than to be the very first baseball team from south vermillion to make it to state! < this is our chance, our moment. we're doing everything we can to hold on to it. going to semi-state, just one game away from the big one at victory field. everyone growing up as always wanted that. that's a dream that's close to becoming a reality. really wanting that to happen.> the college football season isn't far away....the season isn't football the college the college football season isn't far away....the sycamores announced their season opener on saturday, august 31st is a noon kickoff..... one thing is certain....when indiana state
