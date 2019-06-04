Clear

Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of West Terre Haute handed out its Paul Harris Community Service award on Tuesday.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 8:07 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 8:07 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. the "rotary club of terre haute" handed out its "paul harris community service award" this afternoon. vigo county sheriff "john plasse" took home the high honor. rotarians say "plasse" has gone above and beyond the call of duty. for more than "30"-years.. "plasse" served with the terre haute police department. completed "2"-deployments with the indiana national guard. and now leads the county as sheriff. "plasse" was also recognized for his dedication to community service. but says.. he couldn't do it alone.. "i really accept this on behalf of everybody that's ever worked with me. on the police department before i became the sheriff's office. just all the people in this community that do great things that make this community what it is. without us all working together, we wouldn't have the great community that we do." congratulations to sheriff plasse..
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Overnight Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

Image

Does a business owe you money? Here's how you can find out if you have unclaimed property

Image

Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

Image

Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

Image

Could a new clinic be on the way to West Terre Haute?

Image

Brazil man accused of touching a small child in Terre Haute Walmart bathroom

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin June 4th

Image

Main street project moves forward in Vincennes

Image

Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle