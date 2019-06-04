Speech to Text for Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

dot com. the "rotary club of terre haute" handed out its "paul harris community service award" this afternoon. vigo county sheriff "john plasse" took home the high honor. rotarians say "plasse" has gone above and beyond the call of duty. for more than "30"-years.. "plasse" served with the terre haute police department. completed "2"-deployments with the indiana national guard. and now leads the county as sheriff. "plasse" was also recognized for his dedication to community service. but says.. he couldn't do it alone.. "i really accept this on behalf of everybody that's ever worked with me. on the police department before i became the sheriff's office. just all the people in this community that do great things that make this community what it is. without us all working together, we wouldn't have the great community that we do." congratulations to sheriff plasse..