Speech to Text for Does a business owe you money? Here's how you can find out if you have unclaimed property

40%. leaders from the indiana attorney general's office made a pit stop in brazil today. that's with the "mobile operations center". staff met with people in the library. they helped people search for unclaimed property.. file consumer complaints and more. representatives also visited the public libraries in "bloomfield" and "spencer" indiana. to learn more about how "you" can search for unclaimed property or file a complaint with the attorney general's office.. simply go to our website. w-t-h-i t-v