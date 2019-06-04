Clear

Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

An emergency demolition has been ordered in Sullivan after a condemned building collapsed.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 8:00 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an emergency demolition is ordered in sullivan.. after a condemned building collapses. you're looking at some of the aftermath right here. "jerry's body shop".. located on east washington street in sullivan.. was condemned by the city earlier this year. part of the building's facade collapsed last october. now.. another portion of the building has begun to crumble. the timeline for demolition is not yet known. drivers are urged to avoid the
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Overnight Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

Image

Does a business owe you money? Here's how you can find out if you have unclaimed property

Image

Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

Image

Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

Image

Could a new clinic be on the way to West Terre Haute?

Image

Brazil man accused of touching a small child in Terre Haute Walmart bathroom

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin June 4th

Image

Main street project moves forward in Vincennes

Image

Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle