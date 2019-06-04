Speech to Text for Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an emergency demolition is ordered in sullivan.. after a condemned building collapses. you're looking at some of the aftermath right here. "jerry's body shop".. located on east washington street in sullivan.. was condemned by the city earlier this year. part of the building's facade collapsed last october. now.. another portion of the building has begun to crumble. the timeline for demolition is not yet known. drivers are urged to avoid the