Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

Even with a location decided, many taxpayers say they are still concerned about the Vigo County Jail project.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 7:59 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its budget committee. even with a location decided..many taxpayers say they're still concerned about the vigo county jail project. we spoke with county commissioners this morning on the jail's progress.. they say they're still looking at the newest drawings for the facility. as well as planning for hefty costs for materials to build it. #1: "we want this jail built right... but we cannot just accept opinions as a basis for such a huge decision." #2: "you're doing the right thing... i want you to continue to do the right thing. the jail is right on plan... and let's get it done." patrece the jail{patrece the jail project took center stage at the end of the commissioners meeting this morning. while several people support the project and its current progress.. others question if more could be done. commissioners say vigo county has built "2"-jails within the last "4"-decades. both times.. the results proved insufficent. as the call for "more options" continues to be heard.. leaders say it's been a tough process to get through. "the whole thing has probably been challenging because we've been working on it for over three years. changes we've made to accommodate some people, and some changes in the design that the sheriff has asked for, the judges have asked for, citizens for better government have asked for, so as you make these changes it gets more expensive." last month.. county leaders officially decided on "where" t build a new jail. leaders plan to build along the former "stu's golf course". near the "terre haute sewage plant."
