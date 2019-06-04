Clear

Could a new clinic be on the way to West Terre Haute?

Providence Housing Corporation and Valley Professionals Health Care Center are behind the proposal.

next week. new for you tonight at 5.. a "much-needed" service could be on the way to "west terre haute". this morning.. vigo county commissioners heard plans to bring a pharmacy-clinic to town. "providence housing corporation" and "valley professionals health care center" are behind the proposal. commissioner "brad anderson" says county dollars.. already given to "sisters of providence".. would serve as "start-up money" for the project. in order for this to happen.. "anderson" says it mus pass through the county council and
