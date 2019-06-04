Speech to Text for Brazil man accused of touching a small child in Terre Haute Walmart bathroom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

6:30 eastern.. 5:30 central. a brazil, indiana man faced a judge this afternoon.. on "1"-count of child molesting. just before "5"-this morning.. this man.. "42"-year-old "michael hunter" was booked into the vigo county jail. according to court documents.. "hunter" is accused of touching a young child in a restroom at terre haute's eastside wal-mart. hunter denies the boy's allegations. a no contact order was issued. "hunter's" bond is set at "25"-thousand dollars. he's expected back in court early