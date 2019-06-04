Clear

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Overnight: Chance of scattered showers and thundershowers. Not as cool. Low: 68°

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 7:48 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 7:48 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 66. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 40%. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
