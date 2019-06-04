Speech to Text for Main street project moves forward in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been almost a year since crews closed off a large portion of main street in vincennes. that closure is part of the first phase of revitalization of the roadway. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us when you can expect to see that roadway reopened. < "winter here in vincennes was relatively mild. with those mild temperatures meant that work here on the main street project slowed down...but didn't come to a complete stop. now as we move into the summer months these workers here behind me are kicking back into high gear." work during the winter focused on a bridge along the first phase of work. that work has now nearly completed. the next task at hand is to lay the first layer of asphault. once that layer is complete city engineer john sprague says much of the work will speed up. the stretch of roadway is the main stretch for many students who go to vincennes lincoln high school. sprague says the roadway is planned to be open for the beginning of the school year. "we're still going to have restrictions. the jobs not going to be done. we still may have intermetent closures. you know depending on what kind of work has to be done on the sides of the roads. we don't want to put the workers in danger. but the main goal is to get bus traffic, am and pm, going through that way." phase two is the next stage of the project. that project is contracted through the indiana department of transportaiton. phase two is expected to begin early january 2022. "we have our preliminary field check coming up at the end of june i believe. so phase two is moving along and we just signed contracts for phase three design with lochmueller group." "work on phase three of the main street project looks to begin about the same time as phase two. in vincennes, gary brian news 10."> hey kevin! what's the weather going to be? weather going what's the hey kevin! news 10."> gary brian in vincennes, as phase two. in vincennes, gary brian news 10.">