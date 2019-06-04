Speech to Text for Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run

three minutes or less. the wabash valley showed up in support of an important cause. today news 10 spoke with the leaders of "team of mercy". it's an organization that deals with the aftermath of suicide. the group recently held a color run that raised around 46- thousand dollars. leaders say hundreds of people attended. they say events like this help with their goal to increase the organization's reach. "we're going to do smaller things in some of the smaller communities to get our presence started there because we serve the entire wabash valley. so we want to branch out into some of the other smaller communities to let them know we're here and also get their support." this was the sixth year for the color run. in addition to the 600 runners...around 70 volunteers were on site to make this event a