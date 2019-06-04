Speech to Text for Here is your chance to weigh in on a proposed tuition hike at ISU

several days. indiana state university is inviting you to weigh in on a proposed tuition increase. the school is holding a public meeting tomorrow. i-s-u leaders are proposing an "increase" of 89 dollars per semester. that's for a full time undergraduate student who lives in indiana. that would be for the 20-19...20-20 school year. in addition...leaders are also proposing a health and wellness fee of 75 dollars. that would go into effect for the 20-20...20-21 school year. the meeting takes place tomorrow at 3 pm. it's in the state room of tirey hall. officials ask for comments to be limited to