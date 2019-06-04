Clear

Reported dog deaths on the rise as Parvo cases spike in Clay County

They told us this year alone...seven dogs have died in connection to this virus. Last year...no dogs died of this infection.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 7:04 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Reported dog deaths on the rise as Parvo cases spike in Clay County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in tonight's health alert... animal experts in the wabash valley say they're on high alert. that's as the number of dogs with the parvo-virus infection has risen. news 10 spoke with leaders at the clay county humane society. they say this year alone...7 dogs have died in connection to this virus. in comparison...last year no dogs died of this infection. so far...the shelter has seen at least 20 cases this year. today alone...the shelter took about 10 calls dealing with the infection. signs of the infection include lethargy, loss of appetite and vomiting. health experts say most deaths occur within 48 to 72 hours of the first symptoms. pet owners should be sure vaccinations are
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Overnight Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run

Image

Here is your chance to weigh in on a proposed tuition hike at ISU

Image

Illinois restaurant reopens after flooding issues

Image

Reported dog deaths on the rise as Parvo cases spike in Clay County

Image

Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

Image

Illinois gun shop to move to Indiana after new law

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Flu season has come to an end and medical professionals say the Wabash Valley had surprisingly mild

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

Image

HS golf sectionals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle