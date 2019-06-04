Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the virginia beach shooting. vigo county commissioners say plans are moving forward for the proposed new vigo county jail. right now leaders say they're planning the designs for it and looking at costs. the vigo county commissioners held a meeting this morning. that's where they updated the public on the status of the plan. it also allowed people to share their thoughts. many people questioned whether more options should be explored. right now vigo county leaders plan to put the jail behind the former stu's golf course. that's near honey