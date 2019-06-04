Speech to Text for Illinois gun shop to move to Indiana after new law

positive thing." one wabash valley business is crossing state lines. tonight owners are saying new gun control laws in illinois could have played a factor. good evening and thanks for joining us. owners of the lost creek trading post in marshall, illinois say they're moving locations. that's because of new gun regulations over in the land of the lincoln. under the gun dealership license act...it will be illegal for a person to sell, lease or transfer guns without a valid license certificate. the rule goes into effect on july 17th. it's just one of many laws that take effect this year in illinois. two more gun laws became active earlier this year. one requires a 72 hour waiting period for all gun purchases. this includes both illinois residents and non-residents. illinois also adopted a red flag law. it allows family members or police to ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from a person they think could be dangerous. tonight news 10's jada huddlestun is live in seelyville, indiana. she joins us now with more on why some shop owners say these laws could be bad for business. that's right i'm live here in seelyville. this is where the lost creek trading post will be moving in august or september. that's as they're closing shop in marshall, illinois. i spoke with the store's owner william benhke today. he says he's not happy with the new gun laws.. and is dissapointed he'll be relocating. < william benhke has worked at lost creek trading post for more than 14 years.. but coming this july that's all going to change. the store will be relocating from marshall, illinois to where he lives in seelyville, indiana. "my wife and i are getting older and we like to travel, so we were planning on closing this eventually, but i wanted to do it under my terms, not being forced out by the state, so it's kind of aggravating in that respect." behnke says the new gun dealer licensing act is unreasonable and restrictive. "even if they let me have until december, it gives me additional time to reduce my inventory, and things like that, but now i have six weeks. basically in my opinion it's about the money, and restricting your rights to have firearms." as they spend their last few weeks in busines.. behnke says he's grateful for the community support." "we've got people contacting us saying welcome to indiana. you looking for a place in indiana? i can help you out. a place in texas.. people in texas have contacted me and said hey, come to texas. we're gun friendly."> the last day lost creek can sell fire arms is july 14th.. they will be open until the 17th. reporting live in seelyville. jada huddlestun. news 10.