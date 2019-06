All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

NEW FOR YOU THIS MORNING... AN EDGAR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WOMAN IS BEHIND BAR ON ARSON CHARGES... POLICE ARRESTED SIERRA MAUS.. THE FIRE HAPPENED OVER THE WEEKEND AT A HOME ON 325 SUTHERLAND AVENUE IN PARIS. AFTER INVESTIGATING THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE, IT WAS RULED AS SUSPICIOUS. MAUS IS FACING A CHARGE OF RESIDENTIAL ARSON AND WAS BOOKED INT THE EDGAR COUNTY JAIL.

////

ALSO NEW FOR YOU THIS MORNING... THE SECOND PARTIAL COLLAPSE OF A DOWNTOWN BUILDING HAS PROMPTED AN "EMERGENCY DEMOLTION" "JERRY'S BODY SHOP" PARTIALLY COLLAPSED FOR THE SECOND TIME LAST NIGHT.. IT COLLAPSED ONCE LAST OCTOBER. CITY LEADERS CONDEMEND THE BUILDING EARLIER THIS YEAR.. NOW... THEY'RE WAITING FOR A CONTRACT TO TAKE IT DOWN. UNTIL THAT HAPPENS.. LEADERS ASK THAT YOU AVOID THE AREA FOR YOUR SAFETY.

///

IN A CRIME ALERT THIS MORNING... YOUR HELP IS NEEDED TO FIND THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR DAMAGE AT A FORMER CHURCH BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN TERRE HAUTE.. SOMEONE THREW AN ITEM THROUGH A DOOR AT THE FORMER "NEW LIFE CHURCH." YOU CAN SEE THE DOOR SHATTERED AS A RESULT. POLICE TOOK A "CRIMINAL MISCHIEF" REPORT. CREWS BOARDED UP THE WINDOW. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION.. CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 8-1-2 2-3-8 STOP.

////

MORE STATES ARE JOINING THE FIGHT AGAINST BIG PHARMA.. CALIFRONIA.. HAWAII.. MAINE.. AND THE "DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA" FILED LAWSUITS MONDAY. THEY'RE ALL AGAINST THE MAKER OF OXYCONTIN. THESE ARE JUST THE LATEST IN THE SUITS AGAINST "PURDUE PHARMA" AND FORMER OWNER "RICHARD SACKLER." THE SUITS ALLEGE THE FIRM DOWNPLAYED THE DRUGS RISKS OF ADDICTION. IN SEVERAL STATEMENTS.. THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO DENY THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST IT.

///

15 CASES OF "HEPATITIS A" HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN INDIANA... THE MOST RECENT CASE IS IN SULLIVAN, INDIANA. OVER THE WEEKEND... WE REPORTED THE "SULLIVAN HEALTH DEPARTMENT" WAS INVESTIGATING A "HEPATITIS A CASE" AT MCDONALD'S. THOUGH THEY SAY THE RISK FOR ANYONE ELSE TO GET IT IS LOW... A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE STILL CONCERNED WE DID HEAR BACK FROM MCDONALD'S CORPORATE LEADERS. THEY SAY THEY'RE WORKING WITH HEALTH OFFICIALS. AT THIS TIME, THERE ARE NO NEW CONCERNS.

////

THIS IS SOMETHING KIND OF UNEXPECTED... GAS PRICES ARE FALLING... "GASBUDDY-DOT-COM" SAYS MOST AREAS WILL BE SAVING MORE AT THE PUMP IN THE WEEK AHEAD. A RECENT SURVEY SHOWED INDIANA'S GAS PRICES AVERAGED ABOUT 2-DOLLARS-AND 86 CENTS PER GALLON. THAT'S A 2-POINT-7 CENT RISE IN THE PAST WEEK... BUT STILL LOWER THAN "ONE YEAR AGO." THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS 2-DOLLARS-AND-81 CENTS. EXPERTS PREDICT THE NATION'S CHEAPEST PRICES COULD FALL BELOW 2-DOLLARS-PER GALLON. THAT'S AS OIL PRICES HAVE PLUMMETED IN THE LAST 8 WEEKS.

///

AS WE NEAR CLOSER TO "SPECIAL OLYMPICS IN INDIANA"... WE HAVE TO START THINKING ABOUT ROAD CLOSURES.. "Parking lot 14"... between "Chestnut and Cherry"... along "4th Street" is already closed. ON June 7th... workers will close "First Street".... from "Sycamore to Eagle Street." They'll also close "Chestnut Street"... from the "west pay lot entrance to 3rd Street"... AND "4th Street"... from "C-H-H-S- to Cherry Street." These closures will last through June 9th. Indiana's Special Olympics STARTS June 7th. That's this Friday.