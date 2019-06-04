Speech to Text for Flu season has come to an end and medical professionals say the Wabash Valley had surprisingly mild

lehman news 10. .> the good news is flu season is finally over... but there is one thing about this previous season that has medical professionals curious. they saw the lowest amount of flu cases..... specifically in vigo county. but why did the area experience such a mild season? news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now live. she has more details on why the numbers are so low. jordan... flu season is something that leaves many people concerned. when will it begin? when will it end? but this flu season, medical professionals were the ones asking the questions. indiana state department of health publishes a report weekly. as of right now, there are hardly any patients coming in with "flu like symptoms." but why did the flu not impact the wabash valley as much as other parts of indiana? i spoke with marc keilman . he's the director of quality infection control at union hospital. he says that even with peak season starting "late" and flu restrictions.. the numbers have been consistently low. that's not something health professionals are used to. in fact, keilman says he's still unsure why the area experienced such a mild season. [take sot incue: i really can't outcue: saw the spike to: 0:20 duration:0:20] "i really can't explain why it was less here than any other parts of the state but it was. we were hearing a lot of stories even as close as indianapolis where activity was quite high and you could see it on the maps. we were just kind of left scratching our heads saying "when is it gonna hit, when is it gonna hit?" even when it spiked it's not near what we saw the previous year." while the numbers were low this season that does not mean the same for next. the good news is the flu wont be back again until october. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch,